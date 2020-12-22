Whitmer signs bill prohibiting water shutoffs through March

LANSING, Mich (AP/WJMN) — Water shutoffs will be banned through March under legislation signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The law reinstates a moratorium that was ended by a Michigan Supreme Court opinion.

“Every Michigander deserves access to clean water, especially during a global pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer.

“This legislation, spearheaded by Senator Stephanie Chang, will help ensure every Michigander can wash their hands and give their child a glass of water at the dinner table. My administration will continue working to ensure clean water for all Michiganders, and I look forward to partnering with everyone who wants to get this done.”

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Stephanie Chang, says the state needs to ensure that during the coronavirus pandemic people have the ability to wash their hands to curb the spread.

“I am beyond thrilled that Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 241 today and am grateful for her leadership and the bipartisan support from my colleagues,” said Senator Chang.

“During this pandemic, access to clean water is more important than ever to ensure that Michiganders in big cities, suburban towns, and small villages across our state can have water to drink and wash their hands. So many Michigan families are struggling, and with COVID-19 still raging, we need to ensure that we are protecting Michigan families’ health and economic security. I will be eternally grateful to the advocates who have pushed for change for more than a decade.”

Detroit announced in early December that it would halt water shutoffs through 2022.

