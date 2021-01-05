Whitmer signs bills to limit incarcerations

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WJMN) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation that allows for alternatives to jail and aims to limit recidivism.

The measures Whitmer signed Monday include a law to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences in certain cases, such as a person’s first time failing to appear in court.

“Despite the challenges 2020 presented, I am proud of the incredible work we have done as a state to reform our criminal justice system,” said Governor Whitmer.

“After establishing the bipartisan Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration we were able to make real and meaningful change that will impact the lives of thousands of Michiganders. I am eager to continue to work with the legislature in the new year to create a healthy and strong Michigan.”

Law enforcement officers will be allowed to use discretion to issue a citation and release suspects from custody for most misdemeanors.

Under the legislation, courts can issue non-jail sentences such as fines or community service for misdemeanors.

Bill sponsor Sen. Sylvia Santana says there will be safer communities and less recidivism due to the reforms.

