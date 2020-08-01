Whitmer signs bills to resolve $2.2 billion budget shortfall

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed spending bills as part of an agreement to resolve a $2.2 billion deficit in the current budget by using federal coronavirus relief aid, tapping savings, shifting funds and banking cost cuts from employee furloughs that are complete.
The laws enacted Friday include additional funding for K-12 schools and essentially shield universities and community colleges from reductions.
Teachers in public and private schools will each get a $500 bonus.
The state still faces a multi-billion dollar shortfall in the fiscal year that starts in two months due to declining tax revenues in the coronavirus pandemic.
Latest Stories
- Portland protest peaceful after federal presence reduced
- Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies
- Second stimulus checks: Where things stand on $1,200 payments as August begins
- Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
- Health officials link US salmonella outbreak to red onions