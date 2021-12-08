LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Whitmer announced two bills signed into law on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 25 allows disabled veterans to deduct taxable income attributed to cancellation or forgiveness of a student loan under the U.S. Department of Education’s Total and Permanent Disability Discharge Program. Disabled veterans can deduct income attributed to the forgiveness of a student loan for tax years between 2016 and 2019 then going forward beginning in 2025.

“Our nation’s disabled veterans have served our country with honor and dignity, and this bill helps alleviate some of their financial burdens,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proud to sign Senate Bill 25 to recognize the sacrifices made by our veterans and their families and help make their lives easier.”

Sen. Tom Barrett, R- Charlotte, sponsored SB 25.

“Senate Bill 25 is a great step towards recognizing the sacrifices and service of Michigan’s disabled veterans,” said VFW Michigan State Commander Kevin Conklin. “The VFW Department of Michigan applauds Governor Whitmer and Senator Tom Barrett’s efforts to make Michigan the best state in the Nation for veterans and their families, and we look forward to future legislation that helps us accomplish this goal together.”

House Bill 4921 amends the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Act so that growers can submit financial statements of their operations to the Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) and the municipality they operate in every three years. Currently, they are required to submit financial statements each year.

“I am committed to making it easier for Michigan business owners to deal with state government,” said Governor Whitmer. “This bill will streamline the financial reporting process for medical marijuana businesses in our state by allowing them to submit financial records to MRA and their local municipalities every three years instead of each fiscal year, cutting red tape for marijuana businesses.”

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Roger Hauck, R-Union Twp.

“This will create a simpler and more efficient financial reporting process for business owners that operate in both the medical and recreational markets,” said Rep. Hauck. “I’m pleased we were able to work together to create a win-win scenario for the industry and the state.”