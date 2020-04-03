Whitmer tells people with virus symptoms to stay home

Two James Spirits employee Allie Sieracki fills bottles with hand sanitizer being produced at the distillery, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Detroit. After a revision to FDA regulations on the manufacture of hand sanitizer, bars and alcohol producers are permitted to distribute the product. The distillery is one of many across the country which have shifted their production away from spirits and starting to make hand sanitizer to help ease the coronavirus-induced shortage of the product. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (Lansing State Journal) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says anyone with the principal symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home for a minimum of three days after the symptoms resolve.

Friday’s order applies to all residents who test positive or have at least one of the three main symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Those symptoms include a fever, atypical cough or unusual shortness of breath.

Confirmed cases in Michigan rose by nearly 2,000 to about 12,700, and the number of coronavirus-related deaths jumped by 62 to 479.