Whitmer discusses the $1.9T COVID-19 relief package

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday took part in a discussion on the sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Congress approved earlier this week.

During the 1 p.m. virtual call, the governor was joined by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and St. Petersburg, Florida Mayor Rick Kriseman, all Democrats. Also joining the call was Cindy Soule, a fourth-grade teacher from Maine and Jessie Green, a small business owner from Pennsylvania. Protect Our Care organized the event for participants to discuss the benefits of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The bill, one of the largest stimulus measures in U.S. history, would provide extended emergency unemployment benefits, direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, states and cities, schools and ailing industries. It will also give tax breaks to help lower-earning people, families with children and consumers buying health insurance.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign the bill into law at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

NewsNation contributed to this report.