Whitmer to pitch pandemic relief in State of State speech

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will seek “common ground” with the Republican-led Legislature in her State of the State address.

The Democrat plans to pitch a multibillion-dollar pandemic relief plan that would prioritize coronavirus vaccinations and additional aid to schools and businesses.

She says the proposal, first announced last week, will comprise a “good chunk” of her third annual address Wednesday night. She’ll also urge approval of a $500 million initiative to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure and call for passage of bills to let counties levy local fuel and vehicle registration taxes if authorized by voters.

Whitmer tells The Associated Press there’s “light at the end of the tunnel” amid a pandemic that has contributed to the deaths of more than 15,300 residents.

While the State of the State is generally delivered before a packed House chamber at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, it will be held virtually this year because of the pandemic. The 7 p.m. address will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com.

This will be Whitmer’s third State of the State.

