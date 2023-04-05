BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is being joined by doctors, reproductive rights advocates, and lawmakers on Wednesday morning to officially repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

The 1931 law bans abortion without exceptions for rape or incest, and allows doctors and nurses who offer reproductive care to be prosecuted.

The repeal comes after Michigan residents passed Proposal 3, which enshrined reproductive freedom into Michigan’s state constitution.

Whitmer and the officials are meeting in Birmingham for the event.

You can watch the historic bill signing event in the livestream video player above.