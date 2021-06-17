Whitmer thanks essential workers at event in Detroit

DETROIT (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke at an Essential Worker Appreciation Day event in Detroit Thursday morning.

She was joined by members of the Service Employees International Union to thank essential workers for their efforts throughout the pandemic, and to call for “Hero Pay” legislation for frontline and essential workers in Michigan.

“We will not stop until we recognize our essential workers, not just with a day of appreciation, but with hero pay that you have earned,” Whitmer said.

The President of SEIU Healthcare Michigan Andrea Acevedo was one of the speakers who joined Whitmer and called for hero pay.

“We’ve called them heroes, we’re demanding they’re treated like heroes,” she said.

Whitmer issued a proclamation marking June 17 as Essential Worker Appreciation Day.

With the virus in retreat, Whitmer hinted Wednesday during a news conference in Grand Rapids that the state health department’s Gatherings and Face Mask order might be lifted before July 1.

As she was leaving Tuesday’s event, she told a reporter who asked about lifting the orders that “information is coming soon.”