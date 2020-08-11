Whitmer vetoes bill to expand immunity from medical lawsuits

FILE – In a June 17, 2020, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer was unreceptive Tuesday, July 28, 2020, to Republican-passed legislation that would require public schools to offer in-person instruction to students in kindergarten through fifth grade amid the coronavirus pandemic.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation that would have given additional health providers legal protection from lawsuits in any state-declared emergency and extended the immunity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat said Monday she would have considered signing the bill if it only had attempted to “mop up” an issued created when the Legislature refused to lengthen the COVID-19 emergency.

But she says the measure goes “much further” and would have given health facilities broad immunity in any emergency regardless of the circumstances.

The legislation was supported by hospitals, doctors and nursing homes but opposed by plaintiffs’ lawyers.

