Whitmer vetoes bill to let 1-time DUI offenders clear record

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses a new package of bills to help veterans get professional licenses in Michigan at a Nov. 10, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has refused to sign a bill that would have let one-time drunken drivers ask a judge to set aside their conviction, despite the measure’s broad bipartisan support in the Legislature.

The Democrat took no action on the expungement legislation Monday, allowing it to die when a 14-day review period expired. Her office gave no reason why.

The legislation had passed easily.

A key Republican who helped guide the bill through the legislative process expressed outrage.

The bill was supported by top officials including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack.

Latest Stories