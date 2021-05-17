Will the Mackinac Bridge walk happen this year?

Pedestrians walk the Mackinac Bridge on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, during the 62nd annual Labor Day Bridge Walk. For the second year, the bridge was shut down from 6:30 am until noon for security purposes, allowing walkers to turn around at the center span or walk the entire bridge both ways. (AP Photo/John L. Russell)

MACKINAC COUNTY – A special session meeting of the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBS) is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 at 9 a.m. The MBA will discuss the annual bridge walk with is scheduled for Labor Day.

The meeting will be available for public viewing.

“Last year the Mackinac Bridge Authority made the very difficult decision to cancel the

Annual Bridge Walk due to COVID-19,” said Authority Board Chairman Patrick “Shorty” Gleason.

“While we all hope this year’s walk can proceed as usual, we need to consider the remaining

uncertainty about what effect the pandemic could have on our event that is now just a few months

away.”

Comments can be submitted online prior to and during the meeting; comments received

before 3 p.m. Monday will be provided to the board prior to the meeting. Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited Englishspeaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov as soon as possible.