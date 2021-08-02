Winning $18 million Michigan Lottery ticket still not claimed

The Michigan Lottery office on Plainfield Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. (March 31, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan lottery player won really big this weekend at the Family E-Z Mart in Prudenville.

The Lotto 47 ticket hit all six numbers for a jackpot of $18.41 million. The winning numbers were 03-05-10-20-28-31 and the player has not come forward yet.

The winning player has two options:

30 annuity payments of about $614,000 each

One-time cash payment of about $11.7 million

The Lotto 47 jackpot was last won in January when a Wayne County player won a $1.2 million jackpot.

The winner should call the Lottery’s Public Relation division at 517-373-1237.