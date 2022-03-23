MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Freezing rain turned to sleet, then turned to snow on Wednesday across the Upper Peninsula. It’s reminder that the just because the calendar says it is Spring, doesn’t mean the weather listened.

The Michigan Department of transportation is reporting multiple incidents. Power lines down in Delta County forced a road closure Wednesday morning. Just after noon, I-75 southbound traffic in Chippewa County was brought to a halt after a crash.

You can keep up to date on real time road condition through MDOT’s website.

Michigan State Police have provided helpful guides for Winter driving here.

Power outages are being reported across the Upper Peninsula.

Cloverland Electric, which serves much of the Eastern U.P. reported more than 2,100 homes without power around 12:30 p.m. A large concentration of the outages were near Manistique in southern Schoolcraft County. You can monitor or report outages to Cloverland Electric here.

UPPCO also reported thousands of customers without power on Wednesday. More than 2,200 homes in Delta County, thousands more across Houghton County, and hundreds of folks around Ishpeming in Marquette County also lost electricity. Outages and updates can be found here.

A similar story for WE Energies and customers they serve across the south central U.P. and across the state line into Wisconsin. Before 1 p.m. Wednesday, more than 6,500 homes were without power. Updates and reports are available here.

When we checked, the Marquette Board of Light and Power reported now outages. If you would need to contact them or to monitor outages, their information is available here.

You can monitor or report closings and cancellations here.