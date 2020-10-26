With coronavirus on the rise, Michigan reports 3,881 more cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan confirmed nearly 3,900 more coronavirus cases in the last two days as the state’s outbreak trends up.

The state announced 3,881 new cases on Monday and said 29 more deaths associated with the virus had been recorded. That’s an average of 1,940 new cases and about 15 deaths each day.

The virus has now infected 161,907 people in Michigan since it was first detected in the state in March and been linked to 7,211 deaths.

SCHOOL-RELATED OUTBREAKS

The state updates information on outbreaks — defined as two or more cases outside a single household — within educational settings once per week on Mondays. Data released this week shows that overall, the outbreaks at K-12 schools continue be to quite small — none of those most recently added exceeded 10 cases.

Universities and colleges have seen larger numbers, though the rate of spread appears to be declining at at Michigan State University, which has seen the largest outbreak of any college in the state. Forty-two more cases associated with MSU have been reported since last week, bringing its total to 1,664.

The outbreak at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is not seeing the same trend. It added more than 250 cases in the last week to bring its total to 1,092.

THE STATE OF THE VIRUS

On Saturday, labs in Michigan tested 34,121 samples for the virus and 2,103 came back positive, a rate of 6.16%. On Sunday, 38,674 samples were tested and 2,470 came back positive, a rate of 6.39%.

The seven-day average of positive test rates has been climbing, surpassing 5%. For the bulk of August and September, the the rate was closer to 3%, the threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

The positivity rate is just one piece of evidence showing Michigan is seeing coronavirus spread more quickly. Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun on Saturday called the state’s increase in infections “alarming.” In a release, she again urged everyone to wash their hands frequently, practice 6-foot social distancing, avoid large gatherings and wear a mask whenever in public.

The seven-day average of new cases per million people per day is significantly higher than it was at its last peak in April, with the highest rates in the Upper Peninsula, southwest Michigan and West Michigan.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, having about tripled in the last month to 1,479 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients as of Monday.

The number of deaths per day is also on the rise, with the seven-day average now around than 20. It is still far below where it was in April, when it neared 160.

