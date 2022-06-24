GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Though Michigan has an abortion ban on the books, it is not currently being enforced.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, again allowing states to ban abortion.

In Michigan, a 1931 law makes it illegal to perform most abortions. However, a state judge in May suspended enforcement of that ban. That means that right now, no law enforcement in Michigan can penalize anyone for performing an abortion.

“Let me be clear – abortion is still legal in Michigan, and our doors are open. But my heart is breaking for the millions of patients living in states that will cut off abortion access in the days and weeks to come. As an abortion provider, I know how devastating it is to sit in an exam room and tell a patient I can’t help them because state politicians have restricted their access to care. This scenario will now be a daily reality for my colleagues and their patients in hostile states across the country. Here in Michigan, I’m working with our team of expert doctors, nurses and health care professionals to ensure we can provide care to as many patients as possible. We are not going anywhere and we won’t stop fighting to protect access.” Planned Parenthood Michigan chief medical officer Dr. Sarah Wallett

However, the judge’s suspension is not the final ruling on the matter, which is still working its way through the courts system. Planned Parenthood has challenged the 1931 law, calling it unconstitutional.

“It is a dark day for our country and we are outraged. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has signaled that it trusts politicians more than us to make our own, deeply personal, medical decisions. But this is far from over. We will not compromise on our bodies, our dignity, or our inherent rights. Michiganders should know that Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan will always fight for you, and we will not back down. Together, we will rebuild and reclaim our freedom. Let’s be clear – this ruling goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power to make decisions when it comes to our bodies and who can control our futures.” Planned Parenthood Advocated of Michigan Executive Director Nicole Wells Stallworth

Michigan’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, a Democrat, had already said she would not enforce the abortion ban if Roe v. Wade was overturned. Because of that, Right to Life of Michigan and the Michigan Catholic Conference have worked to oppose Planned Parenthood’s suit.

State Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, has introduced a bill to the state Legislature that would not only would make it a 10-year felony not only to perform an abortion on a woman whose life is not in danger, but also make it a felony to manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell or transfer drugs that cause abortions. The bill was introduced Wednesday. As of Friday, far, no committee hearing had been scheduled.

On the other side, there is a petition to put the legalization of abortion in Michigan on the November ballot. That petition, supported by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and Planned Parenthood, needs 425,000 valid signatures by July 11 to make the ballot.

With protests expected, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said his department is experienced with handling demonstrations and is prepared to make sure everyone can safely make their voice heard.

POLITICIANS REACT

“Today is a sad day for America as an unelected group of conservative judges act squarely against the will of the people and medical expertise. We can all sense the despair that tens of millions of Americans—our neighbors, family members and friends—are feeling right now. However we personally feel about abortion, health—not politics—should drive important medical decisions. “With today’s decision, Michigan’s antiquated 1931 law banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalizing doctors and nurses who provide reproductive care takes effect. For now, a Michigan court has put a temporary hold on the law, but that decision is not final and has already been challenged. The 1931 law would punish women and strip away their right to make decisions about their own bodies. I am deeply disappointed that Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders have been in court defending this draconian ban, to the detriment of women and families. Some legislators have gone a step further, proposing a 10-year prison sentence for abortion providers and a 20-year sentence for anyone manufacturing, selling or distributing birth control medication. “I want every Michigander to know that I am more determined than ever to protect access to safe, legal abortion. Now is the time to use every tool in our toolbox to protect women and reproductive health care. That is why I filed a lawsuit in April and used my executive authority to urge the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately resolve whether Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion. We need to clarify that under Michigan law, access to abortion is not only legal, but constitutionally protected. In addition, my recent executive directive instructs all state departments and agencies not to cooperate with authorities from other states who want to prosecute women seeking legal abortion care and instructs departments to increase protections for reproductive healthcare. “I will fight like hell to protect every Michiganders’ right to make decisions about their own body with the advice of a medical professional they trust. I will not give in or give up for my kids, your kids, and the future of our great state.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

“Today is a tragic day for Americans and Michiganders. Against medical expertise and the overwhelming majority of Americans who support this constitutional right, a group of conservative judges we did not elect have stripped access to reproductive healthcare from tens of millions of Americans. We can all sense the hopelessness and despair that our neighbors, family, and friends are feeling right now. “Governor Gretchen Whitmer and I are more determined than ever to protect access to safe, legal abortion. However we personally feel about abortion, health, not politics, should drive major medical decisions. Governor Whitmer and I are committed to ensuring this constitutional right is protected here in Michigan. We will strive to build a state where everyone’s reproductive rights are respected and affirmed. We will never stop fighting for our kids, your kids, and our state’s future.” Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist

“The overturning of Roe is not just the loss of a right; it is the erosion of our status as equal citizens under the law. As a nation, we trust in our highest court to hold sacred their duty, free from political whim. Today’s decision sets a dangerous precedent in reversing 50 years’ of settled law; creating extraordinary upheaval in the American legal system; and putting at risk other individual rights that generations of Americans fought to secure and preserve. “Now we must do what our courts have failed to do: we must act to ensure that women are not permanently relegated to second-class citizens in this country. I will continue to fight for a women’s right to choose with the full weight of my office. Michigan residents must continue to fight for reproductive rights at the ballot box in November.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

“Decisions about whether to end or continue a pregnancy should be made by a woman with the counsel of her family, her faith and her doctor – not politics. As a physician, I know that the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn nearly half a century of precedent protecting safe, legal abortion violates the trusted relationship between a patient and their doctor. This ruling completely supersedes and overrides a woman’s ability to dictate her health care in consultation with her physician. And it clears a path for draconian laws like Michigan’s 1931 criminal abortion ban to take full effect. “I am concerned about how this decision will negatively impact health outcomes for women and children, particularly women and children of color as they have greater disparities in health outcomes in general. A woman may choose to have an abortion for a wide variety of reasons – none of them are anyone’s business but hers. If women and doctors are under threat of prosecution and jail time due to Michigan’s abortion ban, women will have a more difficult time accessing critical health care. And with abortion not legally available, women are more likely to undergo unregulated procedures that can jeopardize their future reproductive health and in some cases be life threatening. “SCOTUS’s ruling and Michigan’s abortion ban will not only punish women seeking abortion care, but it will also punish and criminalize health care providers who have dedicated their lives to providing the best care for their patients. It casts a dark shadow over the medical community – and doctors will now be forced to choose whether to honor our oath to our patients, to our communities and to our profession, or uphold a law that is unjust and discriminatory and does not reflect the wishes of the majority of Michigan residents.” Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian

“In 1973, Roe v. Wade gave American women the fundamental freedom to make our own reproductive health care decisions. Now, 50 years later, the Supreme Court has ripped away this basic right. “The fundamental question is ‘who gets to make health care decisions for a woman?’ The woman herself, based on her own faith, with her family and her doctor, or a bunch of judges and politicians? “This Supreme Court decision will literally put women’s lives at risk. Twenty-six states are poised to move quickly to ban abortion—including 13 states with laws that can go into effect right now. “It is hard to look past the anger that I and so many women across the country feel right now. From the President to the Congress to our local State Legislatures, elections matter now more than ever.” U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan

“Today’s Supreme Court decision marks the beginning of a proud new chapter in our history. Our nation’s laws & policies should reflect a commitment to the sanctity of life at every stage, and this ruling is a tremendous step toward upholding this critical moral responsibility. “This decision protects our Constitution by returning power back to the states, the American people, and the lawmakers chosen to represent them. I am proudly pro-life, and I applaud today’s Supreme Court decision that will undoubtedly save unborn lives.” U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids

“The decision of when or if to have kids is not an easy one, especially with so much going on in the world culturally, politically, and economically. It is appalling that the highest Court in the land — whose opinion on this matter doesn’t reflect most of this nation, no less — has decided to strip this constitutional right from the American people. Such a decision has, and should continue to be, made by the pregnant individual, their health care provider, and those they love — without interference by a government institution. “This opinion is a call to action. We have seen nationally how far those who oppose the freedom to decide will go, and we cannot let up in Michigan. I am committed to joining other elected officials who understand and appreciate the need for access to safe, legal abortions and will do whatever I can to protect the freedoms people deserve.” State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe ignores 50 years of women’s right to bodily autonomy. Further, women are not even included in the Constitution, it is absurd to base a decision, especially one of this magnitude, on the fact that a medical procedure was not specifically included in the Constitution. The Supreme Court is essentially stating that women have no right to decide what happens in their own bodies, which should be a basic human right. I am one of thousands and thousands of women who had to make this choice, and my decision to have an abortion saved my life; that choice is now gone. Access to reproductive health is a basic human right, and I will not stop fighting until this human right is again secured for all citizens.” State Rep. Christine Morse, D-Texas Township