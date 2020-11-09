WMU ending partnership with Cooley Law School

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan University is ending its partnership with Cooley Law School.

Trustees voted Thursday to end the collaboration and wind things down over three years. The school won’t have WMU in its name.

The association began in 2013. WMU President Edward Montgomery says the coronavirus pandemic is forcing the university to focus on its “core mission.”

Cooley once had nearly 4,000 students, with four Michigan locations and one in Florida.

It will be down to Lansing and Florida next year.

