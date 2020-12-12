Woman who claimed boy disappeared at mall in ’94 dies

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A funeral is planned for Saturday for a North Carolina woman who claimed her 4-year-old son disappeared at a suburban Detroit shopping mall in 1994.

Dwanna Wiggins eventually moved to Durham, North Carolina, where she died.

In 1994, just before Christmas, Wiggins told police that D’Wan Sims disappeared while they were shopping at Wonderland Mall in Livonia.

Police say surveillance video showed the Detroit woman inside the mall but not her son.

A man stepped forward a year ago to say he’s Sims. He provided a DNA sample, which still is being analyzed at a lab in Texas.

