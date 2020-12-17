Worker dies in fall at Michigan sugar beet processing plant

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was helping clean a chute at a sugar beet processing plant in Michigan’s Thumb region died after falling about 120 feet.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies who were called Tuesday night to the Michigan Sugar Co. plant near Bay City about a fatal accident found the 53-year-old plant worker dead. Sheriff’s Lt. James Chlebowski tells the Bay City Times that the man had been part of a crew working in an elevated area cleaning a chute when he fell to a dual-screw system used to grind sugar beets.

Authorities are withholding the man’s name pending notification of relatives.

