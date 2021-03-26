Workforce report shows women have not recovered from pandemic-related employment loss

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The State of Michigan released the Women in the Michigan Workforce report to policymakers as part of Equal Pay Day and Women’s History Month.

The report was done by the Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) with support from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO). The data shows disparities between women and men in the workplace. This includes employment loss that was pandemic-driven, annual median earnings, full-time versus part-time employment rates and poverty levels.

The full report is available on the Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives’ website. Some findings in the report include:

Roughly 136,000 women left the labor force between February and December 2020, causing a 5.8% decline. The male labor force was up nearly 18,000 during the same period a .7% increase.

Women that are employed full-time earn about 78 cents compared to each dollar men earn in Michigan. Nationally, women earned $43,215 and men made $52,989, showing an earnings gap of 82 cents for each dollar men earn on average.

Black/African American women earned 65 cents for and Hispanic/Latina women made 57 cents for every dollar white, non-Hispanic men earned.

57% of women work full-time, year round in Michigan, compared to 71% of men.

Women have a higher chance of experiencing poverty. An estimated 14% of women in Michigan were below the poverty line in 2019, 11.9% of men were estimated to be living below the poverty line.

“The disparities articulated in this report show how much needs to be done to address inequalities between women and men in the workforce by employers, individuals and government,” said LEO Office of Employment and Training Director Stephanie Beckhorn. “Our agency and our partners work with women daily to help remove barriers and provide training and other services that increases their educational attainment and their ability to get hired.”

LEO can connect women in Michigan to programs for Employment and Training. These programs include; assessments to better understand their unique needs; match-making tools to connect them to training providers, educational institutions, employers or other organizations; programs to help them obtain free or low-cost credentials or degrees; information on opportunities to participate in work-based learning; and more. The resources are available by visiting Michigan.gov/LEO then clicking on Employment and Training.

Additional resources include local Michigan Works! Agencies (MichiganWorks.org), Michigan Women’s Commission (Michigan.gov/MWC) and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau (dol.gov/agencies/wb).