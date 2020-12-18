Wrongfully convicted Michigan man freed after 38 years

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A man who was sentenced to life without parole in an arson fatality has been freed after 38 years in a Michigan prison after a woman admitted that she lied under oath during his 1983 trial.

Sixty-three-year-old Walter Forbes walked out of Kinross Correctional Facility on Nov. 20 after a Michigan judge overturned his arson and murder convictions.

Annice Kennebrew was the only witness to implicate Forbes in the July 1982 fire at an apartment building in Jackson, Michigan, that left a man dead.

She recanted her testimony in May during a virtual evidentiary hearing.

