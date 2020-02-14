Wu-Tang Clan plans to “Bring da Ruckus” in rare collaboration with Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Michigan News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Wu-Tang Clan will perform with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in March.

The Detroit show features a screening of the classic martial arts film from 1978, “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin.”

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform the movie’s score live and Wu-Tang Clan will perform their debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” as the film progresses.

“In its nearly-100-year history, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has been synonymous with innovative and show-stopping performances that bring the community together and celebrate Detroit’s diverse culture,” said Jasmin DeForrest, Director of Community Sponsorships at the Quicken Loans Community Fund.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the DSO’s educational and artistic programs.

“Presenting a Detroit Symphony Orchestra concert that features hip-hop pioneers – the Wu-Tang Clan – and benefits our city is a dream come true.” added DeForrest.

“This collaboration with the DSO is a great example of the bandwidth that hip-hop has and how its community stretches across the landscape of music,” said Wu-Tang’s producer and rapper RZA.

Enrico Lopez-Yanez, Principal Pops Conductor of the Nashville Symphony, will conduct the program.

Tickets go on sale on February 20th, according to our media partners at MLive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

'Meet the Skiers' held at Pine Mountain Resort ahead of Iron Mtn. Ski Jumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Meet the Skiers' held at Pine Mountain Resort ahead of Iron Mtn. Ski Jumps"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Marquette edges Escanaba; Redmen capture GNC title

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Marquette edges Escanaba; Redmen capture GNC title"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/14/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/14/2020"

Adaptive PCR

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adaptive PCR"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/13/2020"

Mushers arrive for the 30th annual UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mushers arrive for the 30th annual UP200"