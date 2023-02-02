LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Feb. 1 is a fun holiday that not many people know about.

As part of something called ‘National Unclaimed Property Day,’ Michiganders are encouraged to do a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property.

To put it in simple terms – you could have cash that you don’t even know about.

To find out if you have unclaimed cash or property, click on the link below.

The process is quite simple. Type in your first and last name and possibly a city if you want to narrow things down.

The Michigan Department of Treasury said it has millions of dollars in lost or forgotten assets that include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and stock certificates.

“Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that Michiganders should check to see if they have something in the state s lost and found box,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The Michigan Department of Treasury has returned more than $500 million in property to the rightful owners or their heirs over the last five years. Searching for property and filing a claim is as easy as a few clicks of a mouse. I encourage all Michigan residents and businesses to check if they have any lost property that needs to be reclaimed.”

It’s also wise to search for family members who have passed because heirs can claim the property as well.

“Everyone should take advantage of Unclaimed Property Day,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “One in seven people has unclaimed property nationally. Take a little time today to search by name or business. My team is ready to help begin the process to reunite Michiganders with their unclaimed property.”