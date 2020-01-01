Michigan officer pushes 2 out of drunken motorist’s path

MONROE, Mich. (AP) – Southeastern Michigan police say an officer pushed two people out of the way of a suspected drunken motorist who nearly slammed into them.

Monroe police say the officer had pulled over a vehicle early Sunday when an SUV came barreling toward the back of his police cruiser.

Monroe Police Capt. Jon Wall tells WDIV-TV that the officer turned to see the SUV after hearing the sound of squealing tires and then quickly pushed two people over the roadway’s guardrail to prevent them from being hit.

Police arrested the suspect, who is facing several charges, including fleeing, resisting, obstructing.