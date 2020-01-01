Michigan officer pushes 2 out of drunken motorist’s path

News
Posted: / Updated:
Police Car Flashing Lights_2359824646800493467

MONROE, Mich. (AP) – Southeastern Michigan police say an officer pushed two people out of the way of a suspected drunken motorist who nearly slammed into them.

Monroe police say the officer had pulled over a vehicle early Sunday when an SUV came barreling toward the back of his police cruiser.

Monroe Police Capt. Jon Wall tells WDIV-TV that the officer turned to see the SUV after hearing the sound of squealing tires and then quickly pushed two people over the roadway’s guardrail to prevent them from being hit.  

Police arrested the suspect, who is facing several charges, including fleeing, resisting, obstructing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

133rd Annual Suicide Hill, Ski Jumping Tournament Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "133rd Annual Suicide Hill, Ski Jumping Tournament Part Two"

133rd Annual Suicide Hill, Ski Jumping Tournament Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "133rd Annual Suicide Hill, Ski Jumping Tournament Part One"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/31/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/31/2019"

Targeted tumor treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Targeted tumor treatment"

Christmas trees and erosion control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas trees and erosion control"

LOCAL 3 NEW YEAR'S DAY WEATHER FORECAST 1/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 NEW YEAR'S DAY WEATHER FORECAST 1/1/2020"