Closings
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

Michigan OKs 3 businesses for home deliveries of marijuana

News
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Three Michigan businesses that sell recreational marijuana have won the right to begin making home deliveries of pot.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says it’s approved home pot deliveries by Lit Provisionary in Evart, Battle Creek Provisioning in Battle Creek and Nature’s Releaf Burton in Burton. and over.

WOOD-TV reports that those three businesses are the first approved for adult-use home delivery in Michigan, which began allowing sales of recreational marijuana on Dec. 1 to adults age 21 and over. Home-delivery customers will sign up online and place an order. They must provide an ID to verify that they’re at least 21. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Monday Morning Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Snow"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/29/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/29/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/28/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/28/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/28/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/28/2019"

Test for premature babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Test for premature babies"

Precious Metals 12-27-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 12-27-2019"