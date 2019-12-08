Michigan OKs 9% natural gas rate hike for SEMCO customers

News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan regulators have approved a 9.2% natural gas rate increase for 300,000 customers of SEMCO Energy Gas.

The utility will use the nearly $20 million rate increase to replace gas mains and initiate an infrastructure reliability improvement program.

The Port Huron-based company delivers natural gas to customers in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula and in parts of the Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Public Service Commission said Friday that a residential customer using an average amount of natural gas will pay $6.10 more per month. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Future of Prosthetics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future of Prosthetics"

9th annual Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "9th annual Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019"