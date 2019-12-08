Michigan OKs 9% natural gas rate hike for SEMCO customers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan regulators have approved a 9.2% natural gas rate increase for 300,000 customers of SEMCO Energy Gas.

The utility will use the nearly $20 million rate increase to replace gas mains and initiate an infrastructure reliability improvement program.

The Port Huron-based company delivers natural gas to customers in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula and in parts of the Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Public Service Commission said Friday that a residential customer using an average amount of natural gas will pay $6.10 more per month.