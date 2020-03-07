Closings
Michigan onsite sports betting will begin March 11

News
Sports Betting NCAA Tournament_1553190629717

Jimmy Cliff, of Lewes, Del., talks to a worker about betting on the NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. College basketball fans are lining up at casinos and racetracks, and furiously tapping smartphone screens to get down bets on the March Madness college basketball tournament, […]

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The first legal sports betting in Michigan will begin next week inside Detroit casinos.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board plans to give final approval Tuesday. At least one of the three commercial casinos is expected to go live at 1 p.m.

Wednesday. While physical sports books will be open, online and mobile sports wagering will not start until 2021.

Onsite sports betting at tribal casinos is not regulated by the state. They will announce their launch of sports wagering individually.

Michigan legalized sports betting and online gambling late last year.

