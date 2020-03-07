Michigan onsite sports betting will begin March 11

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The first legal sports betting in Michigan will begin next week inside Detroit casinos.
The Michigan Gaming Control Board plans to give final approval Tuesday. At least one of the three commercial casinos is expected to go live at 1 p.m.
Wednesday. While physical sports books will be open, online and mobile sports wagering will not start until 2021.
Onsite sports betting at tribal casinos is not regulated by the state. They will announce their launch of sports wagering individually.
Michigan legalized sports betting and online gambling late last year.