Michigan oversight panel OKs limits on 'forever chemicals'

News
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan panel has endorsed drinking water standards designed to reduce exposure to a group of nonstick, water-resistant chemicals.

The proposed rules would apply to seven compounds in a broad category known as PFAS. The substances are used in many household and industrial products, from food wrappings to clothing and firefighting foam.

The limits won approval Thursday from a stakeholder committee established in 2018 to review draft environmental regulations.

Business groups raised concerns about costs and urged the committee to take more time, but supporters said future adjustments could be made if needed.

The proposed rules still must clear a legislative panel before taking effect.

