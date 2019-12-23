Michigan panel backs $25M for land buys, recreation upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (AP)- A Michigan panel is supporting $25 million worth of grants to buy land and improve outdoor recreation opportunities. The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board is sending its recommendations to the state Legislature.

The fund is financed through interest earned on royalty payments by developers of publicly owned minerals such as oil and natural gas. The board annually selects projects for funding. This year’s group includes more than $11 million for 60 recreation development projects and about $14 million for 18 land acquisitions.

