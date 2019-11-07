Michigan pastor gets 10-year prison sentence for assault

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A man who was a pastor at a Traverse City church has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for sexual assault.

Christopher Cox was accused of sexually assaulting men after drugging them. He pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in exchange for the dismissal of other charges.

Cox was pastor at Long Lake Church. Defense attorney Paul Jarboe says Cox was a “contributing member of our community but obviously there was another side.”

Assistant Prosecutor Charles Hamlin called Cox a “predator” and a “monster.” The Traverse City Record-Eagle says Cox didn’t speak in court Tuesday.

Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg has defended the plea deal, saying Cox’s sentence would not have been longer if he had been convicted of additional charges.

