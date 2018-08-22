Michigan PFAS Action Response Team asks for health risk information

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MICHIGAN — New developments in the issue of water contamination from chemicals used in firefighting. The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) has submitted comments to the S.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry regarding the June draft toxicological profile for the chemical.

MPART is asking that additional information be included regarding the new proposed minimum risk levels and the impact on the lifetime health advisory. Michigan is now addressing more than 34 sites of PFAS contamination. The goal is to protect people from potentially unsafe drinking water in communities with known PFAS contamination from historic, industrial, or military activities.

Local 3 had the chance to speak with Governor Snyder about this issue.

Gov. Snyder says, “We are leading the nation, in terms of responsiveness of addressing the issue. But hopefully, that work is actually leading us to find problems that other places in the country aren’t finding yet. So as we go through this process, I hope people can understand, by being a leader here, it’s the right thing to do. But we need to work together, in close cooperation because some of the science still needs to be better understood. But the important thing is we’re taking steps to protect Michigan citizens and we should be proud about our leadership.”

