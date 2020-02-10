Michigan police fatally shoot man who stabbed police dog

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Police say officers fatally shot a man who stabbed a police dog in the head during a hostage situation at a home in a mid-Michigan city.

Police Chief Robert Ruth says officers responding to a reported hostage situation at the house in Saginaw Sunday morning rescued a male hostage.

The 48-year-old suspect then stabbed a police dog in the head with a knife, prompting officers to fire on the suspect, killing him.

Ruth says Deebo the German shepherd was rushed to a veterinary hospital and is expected to survive.