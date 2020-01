CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police have revealed details in the slaying of a man whose mutilated body was found last year in the home of his suspected killer.

Records from the 66th District Court indicate the naked body of Kevin Bacon was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling in the Bennington Township home of 50-year-old Mark Latunski.

The records show Latunski admitted to stabbing the 25-year-old Bacon in the back, slitting his throat and eating parts of his victim.