Michigan postpones spraying against deadly mosquito virus

News
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health officials have delayed aerial spraying to combat a rare mosquito-borne virus due to weekend rainfall.

The spraying was set to begin Sunday to fight the eastern equine encephalitis virus, which has killed three people and been recorded across the southern half of the state.

But the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday night that the inclement weather had forced a postponement of those plans. The agency says it plans to begin its spraying for the mosquito-borne virus Monday night, depending on weather.

Officials announced Friday that Michigan and local health departments in 14 counties would conduct spraying for the first time since 1980 to combat the virus, which has been confirmed in humans or animals in the southern half of the state.

