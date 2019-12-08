Michigan power customers with own solar panels on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The number of people installing solar panels or other renewable energy projects to generate their own electricity continues to rise in Michigan.

The state Public Service Commission reports that the installations increased by nearly 57% in 2018. Participation in the state’s legacy net metering program has grown every year since 2006.

There were more than 5,200 customers who participated, up from more than 3,200 in 2017.

The projects represent a tiny portion of Michigan’s total electricity sales. About 94% of participants installed solar projects, according to the report released this past week.

