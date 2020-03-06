Michigan: Presidential primary count to be later than normal

Closings
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s top election official says to expect later-than-typical results from next week’s presidential primary because of a surge of absentee ballots and other factors.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that election is the first major statewide contest since voters in 2018 authorized no-reason absentee voting and same-day voter registration.

Absentee ballot requests are up 80% compared to the 2016 presidential primary.

As of Thursday morning, nearly 16,000 absentee ballots had been scratched, or “spoiled.

It is a process which voters can change their preference and start over after several Democratic candidates dropped out of the race.

