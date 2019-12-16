Michigan Rep. Slotkin says she will vote to impeach Trump

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., holds a constituent community conversation at Oakland University, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Rochester, Mich. Slotkin, a freshman Democrat who flipped a battleground Republican seat, said Monday she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin (D) says she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The freshman Democrat, who represents a swing seat, announced her decision Monday in an op-ed in the Detroit Free Press and at a town hall in suburban Detroit.

Slotkin, a former national security official, says Trump used the power of the presidency for his own advantage.

The House will vote Wednesday on the impeachment articles approved last week by the House Judiciary panel. Slotkin’s district backed Trump in 2016 but elected her over a Republican incumbent in 2018. 

