Michigan reports 2nd vaping-related death

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health officials are reporting the state’s second death associated with an outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it was notified Tuesday of the death of an adult man. It released no other information, citing confidentiality reasons.

Since August, 56 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, says she’s “deeply saddened” to report the second death. Michigan is urging people not to vape until a specific cause of the lung illnesses occurring nationwide is identified.

Federal officials have identified vitamin E acetate as a culprit. Officials say the chemical compound has been used as a thickener in illicit vaping products that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana.