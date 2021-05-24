Michigan reports about 1,400 coronavirus cases over 2 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan reported 1,378 newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend and 14 additional related deaths as the state continues to see its virus metrics trend down.

In all, Michigan has now counted 884,580 total confirmed cases since the virus was first detected here more than 14 months ago and 18,953 related deaths.

On Saturday, labs tested 18,986 samples for the virus and 872 were positive, a percentage of 4.59%. On Sunday, 22,300 samples were tested and 970, or 4.35%, were positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Across the 15 counties of the Upper Peninsula, there was a total of 29 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, with no new deaths. Ontonagon County had the most with 5, followed by Baraga with 4. Marquette County added just two new coronavirus cases to its total over the weekend.

Elsewhere in West Michigan, Barry and Montcalm counties each reported one more death, bringing their totals to 63 and 108, respectively. Barry County has had 5,308 confirmed cases and Montcalm County 5,375.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, reported one more death for a total of 4,669 and 248 more cases for a total of 151,255 since the start of the pandemic. Oakland County has had 101,126 cases (103 more than reported Saturday) and 2,209 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 91,152 cases (101 more) and 2,285 deaths (one more).

The state’s key virus metrics — the case rate, test positivity rate, hospitalization census and death rate — continue to show sustained improvements.

The seven-day average of the test positivity rate is now at 7% for the first time since March 17. The case rate has been dropping for more than six weeks. The count of adults in the hospital confirmed to have the virus is below 1,400 for the first time since late March. The death rate has been showing declines for the past few weeks.

The vaccination percentage is on a steady, if slow, rise, with 58% of people over the age of 16 now with at least one dose.

As things get better, workers from all sectors were allowed to return to in-person work Monday and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued updated guidance, saying that fully vaccinated employees don’t have to wear a mask or practice social distancing in the workplace.

The state is also expected to raise capacity restrictions for indoor venues on June 1 and lift them entirely, along with broad mask mandates, July 1.