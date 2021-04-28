Michigan reports about 4,400 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 4,371 more coronavirus cases and 38 additional related deaths.

The Wednesday update brings the total number of cases in the state to 833,891 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and the total number of related deaths to 17,467.

On Tuesday, labs tested 36,891 samples for the virus and 4,309, or 11.68%, were positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported two more deaths, bringing its total to 723, and 374 more cases for a total of 63,393 since the start of the pandemic.

Muskegon and Ottawa counties each reported one more death for totals of 317 and 351, respectively. Muskegon County has had 13,707 confirmed cases and Ottawa County 28,185.

The number of deaths in Newaygo County was revised down by one to 55. This has not been uncommon as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between counties. It has had 4,060 confirmed cases.

The Upper Peninsula is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases. Delta County is the only one with double digits at 16. Iron County has 8, and 6 in Houghton County. Alger County had none and there were no new COVID related deaths in the region.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, recorded 10 more cases for a total of 4,315 and confirmed 770 more cases for a total of 141,858. Neighboring Oakland County has had 95,806 confirmed cases (507 more than the previous day) and 2,055 deaths (no change). Macomb County had had 86,431 cases (379 more) and 2,076 deaths (no change).

MICHIGAN STILL NO. 1 IN CASE RATE

While statewide virus metrics remain high, they are now showing declines. While Michigan’s case rate dropped 14% over last week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said, it’s still the highest in the country. The state has dropped from no. 1 for highest number of cases to no. 2.

People age 10 to 19 are seeing the highest case rate, followed by those ages 20 to 39. The population older than 70, a large percentage of whom are fully vaccinated, is seeing the lowest rates.

The seven-day average of the test positivity rate is below 14% and the average case rate has been dropping since its April 12 peak. Still, it’s more than four times higher than the 3% threshold public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

With nearly 3,300 adults still hospitalized with the virus, Michigan continues to rank no. 1 in the nation for highest inpatient bed utilization — but we’ve dropped a spot to no. 2 in ICU utilization. Additionally, the inpatient census has been lower every day for more than a week and MDHHS said the percent of beds being used by COVID-19 patients declined 2% week-over-week. Those between the age of 50 and 69 are being hospitalized most frequently.

The rate of daily deaths, a lagging metric, continues to grow and the seven-day average is now around 60. We rose nine spot in national rankings to have the second highest death rate. We still rank no. 5 in terms of number of deaths. The bulk of the deaths involve those older than 60.

VACCINE ROLLOUT

Nearly 6.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan. About 49% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received at least one shot and about 36% of that population has finished their doses.

MDHHS says it has counted 2,108 cases of people contracting the virus 14 days after their final dose. That’s only about .07% of the more than 2.9 million people who have finished their vaccine course. Of the 2,108 breakthrough cases, 41 people were hospitalized and 22 died. Public health officials continue to stress that the vaccines aren’t 100% effective so the number of cases is not unexpected, and also point out that vaccinated people who test positive are less likely to show symptoms, be hospitalized or die than those who are unvaccinated.

As vaccine supply increases, more places are offering walk-in clinics. Health officials hope this will help reach younger people and those who aren’t inclined to set up an appointment.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will get her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday afternoon at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. She got her first dose April 6 at the mass vaccination site at Ford Field in Detroit.

Joining the governor will be six Grand Rapids Public Schools students who volunteered to get their shots as ambassadors for Whitmer’s Protect Michigan Commission, which is encouraging people to get vaccinated.