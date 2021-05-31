Michigan reports about 450 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Saturday announced 445 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 49 additional related deaths. In all, Michigan has now had 887,719 total cases since the virus was first detected the state in March 2020 and 19,163 related deaths.

Of the deaths announced Saturday, 48 were discovered in the three-times-weekly check of death certificates to find any that had not been reported from the state.

The state estimates 818,165 patients have recovered. That figure includes everyone still alive 30 days after developing symptoms but does not account for the “long-haulers” who suffer symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, tinnitus, trouble breathing or brain fog, for months after contracting the virus.

On Friday, labs tested 18,945 samples for the virus and 669 were positive, a percentage of 3.53%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County recorded no additional deaths. There’s been a total of 775 deaths in the county. Kent County reported 39 more cases for a total of 68,010.

Several other West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths:

Allegan County: One more death for 125 total, 9,932 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for 282 total; 12,265 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for 356 total; 20,106 total cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for 110 total; 5,420 total cases.

St. Joseph County: Two more death2 for 94 total; 5,451 total cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, counted 15 more deaths for a total of 4,729 and reported 108 more cases for a total of 151,872. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,505 total confirmed cases (52 more than the previous day) and 2,225 deaths (six more). Macomb County has had 91,479 cases (26 more) and 2,298 deaths (seven more).

Because of Memorial Day, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will not release a coronavirus data dump on Monday. There is never a Sunday update. As a result, Tuesday’s update will include three days’ worth of data.

All the state’s key virus metrics have been showing steady declines for a month or more. The case rate has not seen even a minor surge since peaking in early April. The seven-day average of the positive test rate has declined to around 6%; it peaked above 18%. The number of adults in the hospital confirmed to have the virus is around 1,000, lower than it has been since mid-March. The death rate, always the last metric to show a change in trend, is also on the decline.

Some 8.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan and the percentage of residents 16 and up with at least one shot is around 59%.

As the pandemic eases, Michigan on Tuesday will lift all capacity restrictions at outdoor venues and raise indoor capacity restrictions to 50%. The curfew for bars and restaurants will also be lifted Tuesday. On July 1, MDHHS’s broad Gatherings and Face Mask order will expire.