Michigan reports about 6,500 more virus cases over 2 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has announced 6,524 more confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend and 35 related deaths.

Monday’s update, which includes today days’ worth of data, brings the total number of cases in the state to 825,844 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March 2020 and the total number of related deaths to 17,324.

On Saturday, labs tested 36,004 samples for the virus and 4,001 were positive, a rate of 11.11%. On Sunday, 32,216 samples were tested and 3,314, or 10.29%, were positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County confirmed 522 more cases over the two days for a total of 62,770 since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths remained unchanged from Saturday at 718.

Oceana and Ottawa counties each reported one more death for totals of 51 and 350, respectively. Oceana County has had 2,420 cases and Ottawa County 276,869.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, reported six more deaths for a total of 4,279 and 1,381 more cases for a total of 140,408. Neighboring Oakland County has had 94,789 cases (716 more than reported Saturday) and 2,051 deaths (four more). Macomb County has had 85,669 cases (690 more) and 2,062 deaths (no change).

Michigan has received nearly 8.6 million vaccine doses and nearly 6.6 million of those have been administered. More than 48% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received at least one shot and more than 35% of that population has finished their doses.

Meijer announced Monday that with supply increasing, it is launching walk-up vaccinations at all its pharmacies — though the number of doses available each week will still be limited.

While Michigan is still in the midst of a surge and metrics remain high, they are now showing improvements: The average case rate appears to have peaked two weeks ago and is now on the downtrend. The daily testing rates are dropping — though the seven-day average is still nearly five times higher than the 3% threshold public health officials aim for.

Though more than 3,500 adults remain hospitalized with the virus, the confirmed inpatient census has dropped below the fall peak and hospital officials last week expressed optimism they have passed this surge’s peak.

The rate of daily deaths, a lagging metric, continues to grow, with the seven-day average now pushing 60. Still, it’s significantly better than during the fall surge, when it peaked above 130.

Despite some cause for hope, health officials warn people not to let their guards down, saying the case numbers could easily rebound.