Michigan Republicans prepare for 2022 election at Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Republicans have gathered on Mackinac Island for a conference they hold every other year in preparation for the upcoming election.

The conference always features national speakers — some that may be eyeing higher office — and a good deal of conversation about how to win, in this case in 2022.

Some of those nationally recognized speakers include Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

One crowd favorite was South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. She spoke to a full house in the Grand Hotel theater and later talked to News 8’s Political Reporter Rick Albin about unifying the party going into 2022.

“I would just say that we need to rally around our fundamental truths of upholding the constitution and protecting what’s best about America and be optimistic, be happy. What we believe in really does create opportunity,” Noem said.

The Chair of The Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel says the idea of coming together before an election that will see all 435 U.S. House seats as well as a number of U.S. Senate and Governor races is essential for a party who wants to win back some of what they have lost in the last two cycles.

“They’re mad at each other. You’re right Rick, there are some that just don’t like each other but they don’t like the Democrats more,” McDaniel said. “So we’ll get through our primaries and we’ll get through our problems in our family and then we’ll focus on taking back the House and the Senate.”

The idea that a party, in this case the Republican Party, needs to regroup after some tough election losses isn’t unique according to Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland. He says that listening is a good start.

“Here’s what we really need to be doing: listening to each other, we need to be talking to each other,” Huizenga said. “We need to be really trying to figure out what’s motivating and where those other folks are coming from and be heard, right, as well.”

As this years conference concludes Republicans hope that they can find a united front as they head into a pivotal election cycle further complicated by the fact that all districts for members of Congress, the state House and Senate will be redrawn and right now none of those currently serving can be sure what those new district might look like.