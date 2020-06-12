Michigan resumes 140K jobless payments after fraud concerns

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan says it is resuming unemployment benefits for 140,000 of 340,000 accounts that were frozen amid an investigation of potentially fraudulent claims filed by impostors.

The payments were or are being made “within days” of accounts being validated, according to a Friday announcement. A week ago, the state said payments had been halted to 340,000. Criminals are using previously stolen or false personal information from data breaches at Equifax and others to apply.

The agency said it has gotten more than 50,000 reports from people reporting unemployment fraud and identity theft since March 15.