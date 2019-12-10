Closings
Michigan sales top $1.6M in first week of recreational pot

News
MICHIGAN (AP) – Recreational marijuana sales totaled about $1.6 million in the inaugural week of business at the first retail shops in Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press and MLive.com report sales during the Dec. 1-8 period brought the state roughly $270,400 in revenue from the excise and sales taxes levied on pot.

Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency has issued 10 retail licenses for recreational marijuana, five of which began selling last week.

More than 1,400 of Michigan’s nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren’t allowing pot shops.

Illinois starts recreational sales in January.

