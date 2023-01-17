GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is awarding schools across Michigan funding to hire resource officers to improve security.
Twenty-five million dollars in funding would go toward hiring 195 school resource officers over the next three years.
A panel of educators and police workers decided which schools would receive the funding. Priority was given to schools and districts that don’t already have a resource officer or ones that have lower enrollment and less funding per student, a release from the governor’s office said.
The money may be used for school resource officer salaries, benefits and training.
“These grant awards will not only help to provide better safety in our school buildings by increasing the number of schools throughout the state with at least one SRO, but very importantly, by prioritizing smaller schools in more remote areas, we will reduce the time it takes for a police response in the event of an emergency,” said Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper.
The following Upper Peninsula schools received funding from the state:
Alger County
- AuTrain-Onota Public Schools – $38,216 23
- Munising Public Schools – $103,569
- Burt Township School District – $19,108
- Superior Central Schools – $76,431
Baraga County
- L’Anse Area Schools L’Anse Baraga $165,000
Chippewa County
- Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools – $154,000
Delta County
- Escanaba Area Public Schools – $109,490
- Mid Peninsula School – $24,000
- Rapid River Schools – $22,500
- Big Bay de Noc School – $28,500
Dickinson County
- Norway-Vulcan Area Schools – $98,789
- Breitung Township Schools – $197,500
Houghton County
- Hancock Public Schools – $142,500
- Lake Linden-Hubbell School District – $103,454
- Houghton-Portage Township Schools – $161,250
Marquette County
- Ishpeming Public School District – $186,425
- Negaunee Public Schools – $93,649
- NICE Community School District – $82,500
Menominee County
- Hannahville Indian School – $166,250
- Bark River-Harris School District – $45,000
Ontonagon County
- Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District – $167,460
- Ontonagon Area School District – $18,840
Schoolcraft County
- Manistique Area Schools – $25,452
For the full list of schools and districts that received funding, visit Michigan.gov.