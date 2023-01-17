GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is awarding schools across Michigan funding to hire resource officers to improve security.

Twenty-five million dollars in funding would go toward hiring 195 school resource officers over the next three years.

A panel of educators and police workers decided which schools would receive the funding. Priority was given to schools and districts that don’t already have a resource officer or ones that have lower enrollment and less funding per student, a release from the governor’s office said.

The money may be used for school resource officer salaries, benefits and training.

“These grant awards will not only help to provide better safety in our school buildings by increasing the number of schools throughout the state with at least one SRO, but very importantly, by prioritizing smaller schools in more remote areas, we will reduce the time it takes for a police response in the event of an emergency,” said Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper.

The following Upper Peninsula schools received funding from the state:

Alger County

AuTrain-Onota Public Schools – $38,216 23

Munising Public Schools – $103,569

Burt Township School District – $19,108

Superior Central Schools – $76,431

Baraga County

L’Anse Area Schools L’Anse Baraga $165,000

Chippewa County

Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools – $154,000

Delta County

Escanaba Area Public Schools – $109,490

Mid Peninsula School – $24,000

Rapid River Schools – $22,500

Big Bay de Noc School – $28,500

Dickinson County

Norway-Vulcan Area Schools – $98,789

Breitung Township Schools – $197,500

Houghton County

Hancock Public Schools – $142,500

Lake Linden-Hubbell School District – $103,454

Houghton-Portage Township Schools – $161,250

Marquette County

Ishpeming Public School District – $186,425

Negaunee Public Schools – $93,649

NICE Community School District – $82,500

Menominee County

Hannahville Indian School – $166,250

Bark River-Harris School District – $45,000

Ontonagon County

Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District – $167,460

Ontonagon Area School District – $18,840

Schoolcraft County

Manistique Area Schools – $25,452

For the full list of schools and districts that received funding, visit Michigan.gov.