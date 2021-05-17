Michigan seat belt crackdown underway

FILE – In this May 15, 2008, file photo, motorists sit in a Chicago traffic jam. More than 800 rear-seat passengers who weren’t wearing seat belts were killed in 2018 in U.S. traffic crashes, and states aren’t making enough progress in getting people to buckle up, the Governors Highway Safety Association says in a report released Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The three-week-long Michigan seat belt crackdown begins Monday, May 17th through June 6th.

The increased enforcement includes police departments, sheriff’s offices, and Michigan State Police statewide to remind everyone about the importance of buckling up.

“So often, critical injuries and the loss of life on our roadways could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt,” said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director. “Wearing a seat belt is the easiest and most effective thing you can do to reduce injuries and save lives. Buckle up every trip, every time.”

According to state data, 217 people died while driving on Michigan roads while not wearing a seat belt in 2019. During the 2019 Memorial Day weekend, there were 11 serious crashes that resulted in 13 deaths.

In Michigan, the seat belt usage rate in 2019 was 94.4 percent. The national seat belt use

rate in 2019 was 90.7 percent. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that seat belt use in passenger vehicles saved 14,955 lives nationwide in 2017.

Michigan law requires drivers, front-seat passengers and passengers 15 and younger in any

seating position to be buckled up. The fine and associated costs for not wearing a seat belt is $65.

Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4’9” tall, and children

under 4 years old must be in the back seat.