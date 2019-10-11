Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reminds residents to become REAL ID-compliant

MICHIGAN (WJMN)- Is your state ID or driver’s license REAL ID-compliant?

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding Michigan residents that by October 1, 2020, it will be required to be REAL ID-compliant to be able to fly domestically and to enter into some federal buildings, such as military bases and nuclear power plants. This requirement is for all states in the U.S.

Enhanced licenses and passports are federally issued identification documents, therefore they are already REAL ID-compliant.

According to a press release from the Michigan Secretary of State Office, the federal REAL ID Act of 2005 was passed in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and requires higher standards for identification.

If your state ID or driver’s license does not have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner, you are not REAL ID-compliant. To get your REAL ID, you can go to a Secretary of State office branch or make an appointment online to make sure you’re ready for next year, especially if you plan to fly in the U.S. later in the year 2020.

“We’re making this announcement a year before the federal deadline so that your renewal date comes up this year, usually it’s affiliated with your birthday, just make an appointment and go into your branch office and have it taken care of. If you make an appointment, you can be in and out in under ten minutes,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

When applying for a REAL ID, you will need to bring:

Your driver’s license or state ID card.

Your certified birth certificate, with a raised seal or stamp issued by a governmental agency; your valid, unexpired U.S. passport; or an approved citizenship or legal presence document. (Faxes and photocopies won’t be accepted.)

If your name differs from what is on your birth certificate, bring certified documents, such as marriage licenses or court orders, for every time your name has changed.

Upgrading a standard license or state ID to a REAL ID is free if done during the normal renewal period. Otherwise, a card correction fee of $9 for a driver’s license or $10 for a state ID is charged.

More information is available at Michigan.gov/REALID.