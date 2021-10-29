Michigan Secretary of State offices to begin offering evening hours on Wednesdays

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan’s Secretary of State offices will change their hours of operation on Wednesdays going forward to accommodate residents who cannot visit during traditional business hours.
While offices will continue to operate from 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time on the other days of the week, Wednesday’s schedule will now shift to 11:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Eastern Time.
“We continue to offer numerous convenient options for Michiganders to conduct their business with us, including expanded online transactions, self-service stations at grocery stores, and now evening office hours,” said Jocelyn Benson, Secretary of State in Michigan. “We are heeding the call for evening hours from community organizations and leaders and adding another way we’re making government work for the people.”
Michiganders remain free to schedule an office appointment by walking into an office in person, calling the department at 888-767-6424, or visiting the department’s website.
