Michigan seeks disaster declaration after 2 dam failures

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 20,2020 file photo, waters overflow the Tittabawassee River, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for an investigation into what caused two mid-Michigan dams to fail, flooding a number of communities and forcing the evacuations of 11,000 people from their homes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will request a federal disaster declaration for the Midland area, where a failure of two dams destroyed 150 houses and caused more than $200 million in damage.

Under a disaster declaration, Whitmer said Monday she hopes to gain Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance as soon as possible to provide a wide range of service such as crisis counseling, road repairs and loans to homeowners.

The nearly 100-year-old Edenville Dam in Midland failed on May 19, forcing 10,000 residents to evacuate their homes as flood waters raged through the area.